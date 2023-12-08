Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James got into a verbal confrontation during last weekend’s game, and Udoka was ejected from the game, which ended in a 107-97 loss for the Rockets. James and Udoka both received technical fouls, but Udoka was tossed because it was his second of the game. Udoka would not get into specifics about what was said, only saying, “We had some conversation and they didn’t like what they heard.” James didn’t offer any insight into what was said, either. “Thanksgiving… how much we enjoyed Thanksgiving,” he said. But a video picked up James’ response to something he took exception with that Udoka said. “We all grown men. That b—- word ain’t cool. Don’t use it so loosely,” he was heard telling Udoka. “Don’t use that word so loosely. Nah, don’t use it so loosely, though. Don’t use it so loosely.”

The field of the possible teams that will land in Houston for the College Football National Championship has been set. The College Football Playoffs Selection Committee picked Michigan No.1, Washington is No.2, the University of Texas is No.3 and Alabama comes in as No.4 to complete the four-team field. Michigan and Alabama will play their national semifinal game during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and Washington and Texas will meet in the Sugar Bowl on the same day. The winners of those two games will play for the national championship at NRG Stadium on Jan. 8.

PVAMU falls to FAMU in SWAC Championship

In a game that was interrupted a couple of times by severe weather, the Prairie View Panthers fell to fifth-ranked Florida A&M, 35-14, during the SWAC Championship Game. The Rattlers, behind a balanced offensive attack, compiled 448 yards of offense and dominated the time of possession 35:19 to 24:41. PV quarterback Trazon Connley completed 7 of 14 passes for 91 yards and one interception and Chris Herron led a ground attack that accumulated 183 yards. Linebacker Keyshawn Johnson led the Panthers’ defensive attack with 11 tackles on the day.

Jalen Milroe comes up big for Alabama

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe , a product of Katy Tompkins, was named the SEC Championship Game MVP after leading the Crimson Tide to an upset win over No.1 Georgia.

Career day for Nico Collins

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins had a career day with 191 yards and one touchdown on nine catches during the 22-17 win over Denver.