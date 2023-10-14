PVAMU DL Jamal Marshall helps sack Mississippi Valley State

Prairie View senior defensive lineman Jamal Marshall recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks during the Panthers’ 31-12 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Astros DH Yordan Alvarez goes yard twice in ALDS Game 1 win

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez logged his first postseason multi-homer game (two home runs) during the Astros’ 6-4 win over Minnesota during Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park.

BRIEFS

Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast

Houstonian and world class gymnast Simone Biles won the individual all-around title for the sixth time in her career at the World Championships in Belgium – where she won her first world championship 10 years ago — to become the most decorated gymnast in history. This comes, of course, just two years after she pressed paused on her career to focus on her mental health after the Olympics in Tokyo. Biles shed tears as she stepped on the World Championship podium for the 21st time. “Because 10 years ago, I won my first worlds. Now we’re back here,” she said. “So, it was emotional.”

TSU Tigers, PJ Henry pegged SWAC preseason honors

The Texas Southern men’s basketball team has been picked to finish first in the SWAC preseason poll for the fourth straight season. Under head coach Johnny Jones, the Tigers have won the last three SWAC Championships and enter this season looking for an unprecedented fourth straight NCAA Tournament bid. In addition to the Tigers being picked to win it all, senior guard PJ Henry has been named the 2023-24 SWAC Preseason Player of the Year. Henry is the Tigers top returning scorer, having averaged 12.4 points per game last season.

Bo Porter Academy to host celebrity golf classic as fundraiser

The Bo Porter Academy is set to launch its inaugural Celebrity Golf Classic on Jan. 15, 2024 at the Sweetwater Country Club in Sugar Land. Some of the scheduled guests include Astros manager Dusty Baker, Mayor Sylvester Turner, former NBA star and Willowridge HS and UT alum TJ Ford and former MLB great and UT alum Roger Clemens. The funds raised will go towards helping to fund the academy’s various endeavors. For more information contact info@boporteracademy.com.