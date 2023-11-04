Houston Comets legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper is headed into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2024 class. Cooper led the Comets to four consecutive WNBA championships and was named the league’s MVP in 1997 and 1998. A two-time Olympic medalist, Cooper also led the Prairie View and Texas Southern women’s basketball programs following her professional playing days. “I am so honored and overjoyed. I have been waiting for this moment forever,” said Cooper, who was the first WNBA player to make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame. “I am so excited to be a part of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. There is a long list of talented individuals, and now I get to join them; I’m thrilled.”

Dusty Baker hopes to remain in baseball in advisory role

While Astros manager Dusty Baker has officially retired from coaching, the 74-year-old future MLB Hall of Famer said he wants to remain in baseball in an advisory role. It’s uncertain if that opportunity will come with the Astros, where he guided the club to the World Series championship in 2022 and four-straight ALCS appearances in his four seasons at the helm. “I’ve still got a lot to offer. Baseball has been my life,” Baker said. “I have a lifetime of knowledge; much more than those who have never played the game.”

TSU men’s cross country claims SWAC championship

The Texas Southern men’s cross country team won its seventh SWAC Championship in school history, while the Tigers also won their second conference championship in four seasons. “This means a lot as we have two guys (Jose Gonzalez and Dan Lerma) who won a title as freshmen and will end their final season with us as a champion. It was a full circle moment for them,” said TSU cross country assistant coach Xavier Martinez. Gonzalez earned All-SWAC First Team honors while Brandon Washington was named to the second team. Head track & field/men’s cross country coach Clyde Duncan, Sr. was named the 2023 SWAC Coach of the Year.

LJ Cryer makes strong first impression with UH

University of Houston senior guard L.J Cryer knocked down five 3 pointers and scored 21 points for his debut with the Cougars during an 86-47 exhibition win.

Jonathan Greenard shows big for Texans

Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard finished the loss to the Carolina Panthers with 2.5 sacks – both team and career highs – while combining for six tackles and two tackles for loss.