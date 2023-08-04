A day after Prairie View’s top candidate to become the new athletic director decided to stay put, the school announced its new hire on Thursday.

Prairie View has hired Northern Illinois senior associate athletic director Anton Goff to lead the athletic department. Goff brings more than 25 years of athletic administration experience to the job.

Prior to taking on the role at NIU, Goff also spent time as athletic director at St. John’s University, Hartford and Bowie State.

“Mr. Goff stood out, not only because of his extensive capabilities and experience in leading intercollegiate athletics in different settings – Division I programs, mid-majors, and HBCUs– but also because of his character,” Prairie View president Tomikia P. LeGrande said in a released statement. “He has a values-based approach to leadership that mirrors the values we instill here at PVAMU. The energy, enthusiasm, and vision he’s bringing to “The Hill” will further strengthen our athletics program and our relationships with student-athletes, staff, alumni, and other constituents.”

Goff, a native of Pittsburgh, replaces Dr. Donald Reed, who was fired last fall. The former football player at Bowling Green University will start at Prairie View on Aug. 28.

“I am extremely humbled to be named the next Athletics Director at Prairie View A&M University,” said Goff, who received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Commonwealth in 1991 and 1994, respectively. “I am excited to be a member of President LeGrande’s leadership team as she develops a comprehensive vision for the University. My plan is to make sure that we are providing the necessary resources for our staff and student-athletes to compete for championships, achieve success academically, and make a difference in the community. I look forward to joining Panther Nation.”

The announcement of Goff’s hire came one day after Ashley Robinson announced that he is staying at Jackson State as vice president/athletic director. Robinson, who served as Prairie View’s athletic director from 2013-18, was believed to be PVAMU’s top candidate.

Robison and acting Jackson State president Elayne Hayes-Anthony appeared together on a Jackson television station on Wednesday to announce that he will continue at JSU.

“If you are wondering, it’s a done deal. AD Robinson is staying at Thee I Love, Jackson State University. We huddled up, as they say in sports, and we came out a winner. I am so pleased to have him as a part of my administration,” Elayne Hayes-Anthony said with Robinson seated next to her. “We want him here because of his brilliant track record. He’s done so many things to elevate athletics, which is a part of our strategic plan. I’d like to encourage the entire JSU community to show up and show out for our student-athletes this season so we can continue to help them excel in and out of the classroom.”

There had been speculation in the past weeks that Robinson and Prairie View had a mutual interest in him returning. The speculation increased last week when Robinson did not attend the SWAC Football Media Days.

According to a source, Prairie View did extend a contract to Robinson, but the Jackson native had not agreed to jump ship within the conference. Robinson served as Prairie View’s athletic director from 2013-2018 before taking on his current role with Jackson State.

Prairie View has been looking for an athletic director since firing Dr. Donald Reed last fall. John Gardner is serving as the interim athletic director. Prairie View has interviewed other candidates and could move on to one of them.

In the meantime, Robinson seems to be excited about remaining with the Tigers.

“Jackson State is very special to me. It’s nothing like having support when you’re building an athletic department,” said Robinson. “A lot of athletics directors don’t have the support, and when you have the support of your president and your administration, that’s big. That’s one of the biggest reasons why I made a decision to stay here at Jackson State University, the support. You always want to be in the position where you can support your coaches and support your athletes, and President Anthony, you have put us in that position.”