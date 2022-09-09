First came the induction, now the three 2022 Houston Hall of Fame inductees – Sheryl Swoopes, Clyde Drexler and Roger Clemens — will receive their rings and their plaques will be unveiled on the Walk of Fame at the GreenStreet Promenade.

The event will take place Tuesday, September 13 at 3 p.m. at the House of Blues. Swoopes, Drexler and Clemens were officially inducted during the fifth annual Houston Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on February 3, 2022.

Drexler, who was a standout at Sterling High School, went onto great basketball fame first at University of Houston as a member of the University of Houston’s Phi Slamma Jamma which made it to two NCAA Final Fours. Drexler, known as “Clyde The Glide”, went onto further greatness in the NBA where he first starred for Portland before returning home in a trade in 1995 and helping the Rockets to back-to-back NBA titles. Drexler is now a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Swoopes, of course, went onto WNBA greatness. She was the first player to sign with the upstart WNBA and played for the Comets, where she helped lead Houston to four WNBA titles during her time here. The former Texas Tech standout is a three-time WNBA MVP, a two-time WNBA scoring champ, a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Clemens, a Spring Woods product, goes down as one of the most dominant pitchers the game of baseball has ever known. Known as “Rocket”, Clemens took home seven Cy Young Awards during his 24 MLB seasons on the mound. Clemens, who won at College World Series at the University of Texas, spent the majority of his Major League career with the Boston Red Sox, but he won a World Series with the New York Yankees and also spent three seasons in his hometown Houston with the Astros.