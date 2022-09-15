Houston Hall of Fame welcomes Drexler, Swoopes and Clemens

Recently, the fifth annual Houston Sports Hall of Fame presented by PNC Bank showcased the 2022 Houston Sports Hall of Fame inductees, three iconic Houston athletes who wore No. 22 — Roger Clemens, Clyde Drexler and Sheryl Swoopes.

The trio received their Houston Sports Hall of Fame rings and had their plaques unveiled on the Walk of Fame at the GreenStreet Promenade. The event was the perfect conclusion for the Houston Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022, and continues the month-long celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority.

Here are photos of the rings received by the local legends: