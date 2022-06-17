After nearly a year of trade speculation, Houston Rockets center Christian Wood has been shipped to Dallas in exchange for a draft pick and players, sources have confirmed.

The Rockets are getting the Mavericks’ No.26 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft along with Trey Burke, Sterling Brown, Boban Marjanovic and Marquese Chriss in exchange for the 26-year-old breakout star. It’s been expected for months the rebuilding Rockets would trade their leading scorer to a playoff contender.

The Rockets have yet to officially confirm the trade and likely will wait until draft night. It’s also believed the team is working on trading veteran guard Eric Gordon, with a first-round pick being the desired compensation.

Wood, who averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds last season, will join a playoff contender in the Mavericks and will form a nice pick-and-roll duo with Luka Doncic. It was obvious during the playoffs that the Mavericks needed more low-post scoring and the 6-foot-10 should be able to fill that need.

A one-time undrafted player who came up through the G-League, Wood had become the Rockets’ most consistent player during his two years with the team.

Wood averaged 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting nearly 51 percent from the field and showed an ability to knock down the 3-pointer during his time with the Rockets. Wood has one year and $14.3 million remaining on his 2020 three-year, $41 million sign-and-trade deal with Detroit and now is in line for a big pay increase this offseason.

His departure now opens the door for more playing time for second-year center Alperen Sengun and whoever else the Rockets may bring in during the draft.

The Rockets also have the No.3 overall pick in the upcoming June 23 NBA Draft.