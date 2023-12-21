Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says quarterback C.J. Stroud is getting better, but the rookie starter remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and the team is taking steps not to have their star player at this critical juncture.

Stroud, of course, suffered a diagnosed concussion after a hard hit in which the back of his helmet slammed into the turf during the Week 14 loss at the New York Jets. It was expected that Stroud would miss the following game, which was at Tennessee, but the hope was he would be back on the field for Sunday’s showdown against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

But his availability now seems extremely doubtful, especially after missing Thursday’s practice while still in concussion protocol.

“Each person, each concussion is different,” Ryans said when he addressed the media. “Each person … it takes a different amount of time for each person to heal, just like with anything else. He’s just going through the protocol just like everyone else has throughout – whenever they’ve been in the concussion protocol.

“At the end of the day, like I said last weekend, it still stands today – the most important thing is making sure that C.J. [Stroud] is healthy, and when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go. I’ll let you guys know.”

Seemingly in preparation for Stroud not being available Sunday, the Texans went out this week and signed veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad. If Stroud continues to suffer from concussion symptoms, veteran Case Keenum is set to make his second start of the season and Davis Mills will be his backup.

Keenum, in his first action in nearly two years, was elevated over Mills as the starter and led the Texans to a 19-16 victory over AFC South rival Tennessee in a must-win game.

The 8-6 Texans face another must-win game as they scrap for their playoff lives in these final three games of the regular season. Coming into this week, the Texans are in a three-way tie for the top spot in the AFC South with the Colts and Jaguars. They are also among four 8-6 teams vying for an AFC wild-card spot.

The 9-5 Browns come into NRG as the top wild-card contender and are trying to remain a step ahead of the 8-6 teams they currently lead.

What seemed like a throw-away game at the beginning of the season has turned into a meaningful December game.

“For me, it’s a credit to our guys in the locker room,” said Ryans, who inherited a three-win team from a season ago and has gone with a rookie quarterback since the start of this season. “I’m proud of the guys for how our season has gone. There’s been some ups and downs, but I’m proud of our guys for winning a lot of tough games, a lot of close games that have come down to the last possession.”

In the meantime, Ryans says Stroud is focused on resting and getting healthy for whenever he is able to return.

“He’s doing everything that he’s allowed to do within the protocol,” Ryans said. “That’s what he is doing.”