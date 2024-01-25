The Texans are almost certainly in their heads still going through the what-if scenarios from last Saturday’s disheartening 34-10 AFC divisional playoff loss to Baltimore.

Maybe a completed pass here, an extra block to spring the running back there, or filling the lane to stuff one of Lamar Jackson’s scoring runs and just maybe the Texans’ ahead-of-schedule season could have continued into the AFC Championship Game week.

But we’ll never know.

What we do know, however, is the foundation has been installed for an exciting future for this era of the Houston Texans. What was supposed to be another rebuilding year with a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback turned into a year of great achievement.

The Texans transitioned from a three-win team into a team that improved by eight wins while returning to the top of the AFC South. Now the key is to go about the business this offseason of building on what was accomplished this season.

“I feel like this was a stepping stone,” said Texans receiver Nico Collins. “We have seen what this team can do and what this team is about. I feel like it’s only the beginning, feel like it’s a lot of hungry people in this locker room, who are willing to leave it all out there. You know, it isn’t the way it ended, but it is what it is. [We’ve] got to get ready for next year.”

The Texans (11-8) seem to have a strong foundation, starting with first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, then extending to his rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who spent most of this season playing above the expectations of a first-year quarterback.

Stroud set new rookie standards while not just leading the Texans into the playoffs as a rookie but actually winning a game in the wildcard round before losing to the Ravens.

But it’s not just Stroud and Ryans. It’s others like defensive lineman Will Anderson Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., left tackle Laremy Tunsil, rookie receiver Tank Dell and Collins who all serve as foundational pieces for the future.

Ryans, however, said while this season was impressive that growth is necessary for the Texans to reach where they ultimately want to go, which is to compete for Super Bowls.

“We understand that, and in this league, nothing stays the same from year to year,” said Ryans, who is a strong possibility for NFL Coach of the Year honors after the turnaround job he led this season. “It’s a year-to-year league. Nothing stays the same. Our guys knew that. They knew that we had our moment. This was our time.

“This team won’t be the same next year, whether it’s players or coaches, it won’t be the same. It’s always evolving, always changing.”

The Texans head into this season with some needs to fill either through the NFL Draft or free agency. The most glaring need will be at the running back position where the Texans will need to become more consistent to take some pressure off Stroud.

It will also be important for the Texans to improve the depth along the defensive line and may need another lock-down cornerback opposite Stingley.

The Texans also head into this offseason needing to make some tough decisions about some free agents of their own, particularly tight end Dalton Schultz, cornerback Steven Nelson, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, and wide receiver Noah Brown.

There is also a good chance that offensive coordinator and Stroud whisperer Bobby Slowik will land a head coaching position which will be a huge hit.

“For me, each year is the same. You’ve got to go earn it again next year. We start over next year,” Ryans said. “It’s a new team, and we start over, and you have got to go earn it. You’ve got to go put the work in again. Each year is a new year. Great job this year with the guys for getting to the Divisional Round. Now let’s see how we can build off of that and be better next year.”