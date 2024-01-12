The Texans are in the midst of a surprising turnaround season, and as a result, several of the players were recognized when Pro Bowl selections were announced. Veteran left tackle Laremy Tunsil was named a starter for the fourth time. But rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr., second-year cornerback Derek Stingley, defensive end Jonathan Greenard, wide receiver Nico Collins, and fullback/kick return specialist Andrew Beck were all named alternates to the Pro Bowl event scheduled for Feb. 1 – Feb. 4 in Orlando, Fla.

Tigers Woods, Nike parting ways after 27 years

Tiger Woods and Nike have been synonymous in game of golf since the phenom turned professional 27 years ago. But in this world of “nothing lasts forever,” Woods announced this week that he and the athletic apparel company are parting ways. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world,” Woods said in a social media post. “The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.”

Fred VanVleet puts up double-doubles

Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet recorded his 12th double-double of the season when he had 21 points and 10 assists against Brooklyn.

TSU’s Taniya Lawson shines in win

Texas Southern women’s basketball guard Taniya Lawson led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and five rebounds during their 72-67 win over Grambling State.