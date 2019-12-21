Texans safety Justin Reid recognized by peers for resilience and toughness

Texans safety Justin Reid has been the epitome of toughness and resilience since his arrival last season as a third-round pick out of Stanford.

While all NFL players play through some pain, Reid’s pains define him as much as chilling hits on opposing players. Every week Reid battles through pain in his wrist from offseason surgery and then there is the partial dislocation of his shoulder that just never seems to get fully heal.

Yet the second-year player is out there week after week, missing only one career game despite his pains. So it just seemed fitting Tuesday when the Texans announced that Reid this year’s Ed Block Courage Award winner. The award goes to the Texans’ player who gives extra effort on and off the field and has overcome great adversity.

The award is voted on by Reid’s peers in the Texans locker room.

“I feel blessed and honored to be voted the winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, especially since it’s voted on purely by my teammates,” Reid said. “It means a lot to be able to represent them and the Houston Texans organization with this honor.”

It’s an honor that is certain well deserved. The Prairieville, La. Native has played in 29 games for the Texans, 25 as a starter, and in that time he has contributed 153 solo tackles, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two quarterback hits and three tackles for losses.

A stat for game-changing tackles should also be included. Earlier this season it was Reid who came up with the tackle that stuffed Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette at the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt to seal the Texans 13-12 win. Then during last weekend’s win over Tennessee, Reid made a critical fumble-jarring hit at the goal line that linebacker Whitney Mercilus scooped up for an 86-yard return.

“He’s made two huge plays for us this season relative to the goal line. Jacksonville and that play yesterday,” said Texans coach Bill O’Brien. “Yeah, I mean, Justin – he’s a hell of a football player. All of these guys are playing banged up at this time of the season, just like every player in the league is. Justin’s a tough guy, he’s very smart, really good tackler, knows our defense like the back of his hand. He’s doing a really good job.”