Russell Westbrook donates 650 computers to Houston children

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday that the city has partnered with Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation and Comp-U-Dopt to help students in need of computers in order to do their schoolwork.

Turner said the Rockets’ star donated 650 computers to Comp-U-Dopt — a non-profit organization that helps provide access to technology to kids in need. The organization will get the computers to Houston kids in need.

Comp-U-Dopt executive director, Colin Dempsey said the organization has gotten over 25,000 applications for a computer from families who do not have one at home.

Dempsey said they have already given out 1,000 and plan to give out 400 more per week.

Anyone interested in applying, donating or wanting to learn more about the organization can go to Compudopt.org.