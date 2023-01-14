TSU freshman phenom Micah Gray is on fire

Texas Southern freshman shooting guard Micah Gray established a new school record with 41 points during the Tigers’ 89-71 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

PVAMU’s Diana Rosenthal SWAC Impact Player of the Week

Prairie View A&M senior guard Diana Rosenthal was named SWAC Impact Player of the Week after averaging 23 points and 6.5 rebounds against Grambling State and Southern.

Rockets backcourt needs veteran help

The Rockets have one of the most exciting young backcourts with youngsters Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. But it hasn’t resulted in wins, which is causing some around the league to question how the duo can grow without some real veteran leadership on the roster. The only real veteran guard on the roster, Eric Gordon, has recently shown some frustration with how things are going. Perhaps a James Harden return is just what the Rockets need this upcoming offseason.

UH players receive AAC recognition

University of Houston freshman forward Jarace Walker and senior guard Marcus Sasser earned weekly American Athletic Conference awards this week. Walker was named AAC Freshman of the Week for the third time after guiding the No. 1 Cougars to wins over SMU and Cincinnati by averaging 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in those two wins. Sasser made the Honor Roll for the second time this season after averaging 15 points, 3.5 rebounds along with team-highs 4.5 assists and 4 steals against the Mustangs and Bearcats.

TSU off to slow start

The Texas Southern men’s basketball team hasn’t gotten off to the SWAC start most anticipated the Tigers would. The defending league champs and preseason SWAC favorites started the conference season 0-4 after dropping back-to-back home games against Southern and Grambling State and then losing to Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Mississippi Valley State. The Tigers were 4-13 overall and 0-4 in the SWAC after their loss to the Delta Devils.