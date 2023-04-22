Cypress Lakes star De’Aaron Fox shines in NBA playoff debut

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Denver. Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Sacramento Kings point guard and former Cypress Lakes standout De’Aaron Fox scored the second-highest points in a playoff debut with 38 points in the Game 1 win over Golden State.

PVAMU outfielder Tyran Norri enjoys big day against Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Tyran Norris

Prairie View outfielder Tyran Norris, who is from Pearland, had 4 RBI and scored one run during the Panthers’ 12-4 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Zoe Slaughter lifts Texas A&M golf team to SEC championship

COLLEGE STATION, TX – August 30, 2022 – Zoe Slaughter of the Texas A&M Aggies during Texas A&M Aggies Women’s Golf photo day in College Station, TX. Credit: Rachel Mahan/Texas A&M Athletics

Texas A&M junior Zoe Slaughter, the first African American women’s golfer in Texas A&M history, won her third playoff hole on a putt for par to lift the Aggies over Mississippi State to claim their second SEC Championship. Slaughter, who is a product of Memorial, won her match against Mississippi State’s Surapa Janthamunee in 21 holes.

Jalen Hurts agrees to 5-year, $255 contract with Eagles

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, 24, has been rewarded with the biggest contract in NFL history after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to last season’s Super Bowl. The former Channelview standout has agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension that comes with $179.3 million in guaranteed money and a no-trade clause.

Jabari Smith Jr. gives MVP nod to Joel Embiid

Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. brings the ball up the court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 17, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Rockets rookie power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is making it known that he believes Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has his vote for MVP this season. After watching how the Nets trapped and double-teamed Embiid during Game 1 of their playoff series, Smith tweeted out, “He is the MVP. THEY TRAPPING EVERY TIME HE TOUCHES THE BALLLL! Let’s be real y’all.

TSU track athletes earn SWAC weekly honors

Phylan Perkins

Kenneth Pree

Texas Southern women’s track and field thrower Phylan Perkins and men’s track and field jumper Kenneth Pree were both named SWAC Athlete of the Week in their respective sports. Perkins, a product of Bellaire, finished fifth in the hammer with a SWAC-best throw of 171-8 during the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational. Pree won the long jump with a 23-5.25 feet distance during the Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational.

UH Cougars lose guard to transfer portal

Mylik Wilson

University of Houston senior guard Mylik Wilson has entered the transfer portal. Wilson, who redshirted last season in his only season with the Cougars, would have likely found it hard to get meaningful playing time in the Cougars’ strong guard rotation next season. Wilson is a former Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2020 while with Louisiana.