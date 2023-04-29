Prairie View softballer Jerrica Rojas racks up 7 Ks against TSU

Prairie View A&M softballer Jerrica Rojas

Prairie View junior softball pitcher Jerrica Rojas allowed just three hits, walking none while striking out seven batters during the Lady Panthers’ 5-0 win over Texas Southern.

Yordan Alvarez helps Astros sweep Braves

Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez came through with a clutch two-run single in the eighth inning to help the Astros to victory and the series sweep over Atlanta.

Lady Tigers golf team wins SWAC title

The Texas Southern women’s golf team won its second straight SWAC Championship. The Lady Tigers took control of the championship from the opening round and ended up winning the title by 21 strokes. Sophomore Dili Sitanonth finished atop the leaderboard and was awarded low medalist after posting a total of 228 (75-75-78). Teammate Ashlie Hobbs placed second with a 229 (78-77-74) total. Junior Lyla Vaughn (86-77-79) and sophomore Miness Siame (79-79-84) received All SWAC Second Team Honors for their T-10 finish on 242. “I am extremely proud of the ladies. Even though they had some highs and lows, they came together when it mattered most,” TSU golf coach Willie Shankle said.

De’Aaron Fox wins Jerry West Award

Sacramento Kings point guard and former Cy-Lakes standout De’Aaron Fox has added to an already stellar sixth season. Fox was awarded the NBA’s inaugural Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year Award on Tuesday night.

TSU softballer Madison Griggs earns weekly SWAC honor

Texas Southern utility player Madison Griggs was selected as the SWAC Women’s Softball Hitter of the Week. The honor came after the Los Angeles native recorded seven RBI along with seven hits, three runs and batting above .500 during four combined games against Alcorn State and Southern.