The Texans were without star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud for Sunday’s game at Tennessee, but Case Keenum filled in and led the Texans to a critical 19-16 overtime win over the Houston Oilers uniform-wearing Titans. By the time Sunday was over, the 8-6 Texans found themselves in a three-way tie with Jacksonville and Indianapolis for first place in the AFC South with three regular-season games remaining. So the Texans, who won just three games last season, could either win the division, make it into the playoffs as a wild-card team or sit at home for the postseason. That makes Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns a must-win for the Texans if they have any hope of making the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Stroud, who missed the Titans game because of the lingering effects of a concussion, remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol at the start of this week.

Prairie Views Cheri Lindsay named to coaches watchlist

Prairie View first-year volleyball coach Cheri Lindsay is one of 10 coaches selected to the 2023 Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) Women’s Volleyball Head Coaches Watchlist. Lindsay led the Panthers to a 19-13 overall and 13-3 SWAC record this past season, which was good enough for the second seed in the SWAC Conference Tournament. The ABIS selects a group of highly respected leaders in the college sports industry for its Women’s Volleyball Head Coaches Watchlist.

No. 5 Florida A&M needed a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Howard Bison 30-26 in the Celebration Bowl to claim the Rattlers’ first Black College National Championship. It was also just the second time since the game’s inception that a team from the SWAC won the Celebration Bowl. The Rattlers (11-1) are led by head coach Willie Simmons, who was once Prairie View’s head football coach.

Devin Singletary turns up Motor

Texans running back Devin Singletary, whose nickname is Motor, ran for 121 yards and also had 49 yards receiving during the 19-16 OT win over the Titans.

PJ Henry leads TSU to first win

Texas Southern guard PJ Henry had 26 points, seven assists, and six rebounds to help lift the Tigers to a 79-78 win over Howard for their first win of the season.