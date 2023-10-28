The Texas Southern Board of Regents approved a new three-year contract for athletic director Dr. Kevin Granger. Granger, who has been the athletic director since 2018 and has been affiliated with TSU for 31 years as a student-athlete, coach and administrator, will be paid $250,000 annually under this new contract. “I would like to thank our Board of Regents and Interim President Dr. Mary Evans Sias for having the confidence in me to lead the department,” said Granger. “It is an honor to lead my alma mater and we will continue to move the department to the next level.”

Astros Jose Abreu makes history

Astros first baseman Jose Abreu’s game-changing homer in Game 4 of the ALCS, which traveled 438 feet, made him the first player since Statcast tracking started in 2015 to hit three home runs in the playoffs of at least 430 feet. Abreu, who was 36 and 263 days old during Game 4, became the second-oldest player to have a home run and stolen base in a postseason game.

TSU’s Jacob Williams, LaDarius Owens win weekly SWAC honors

Texas Southern had two football players receive SWAC weekly honors. LB Jacob Williams was named Defensive Player of the Week after recording 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a 95-yard fumble return for a TD in the win over Bethune-Cookman. LaDarius Owens was tabbed Specialist of the Week. Owens, who also had an outstanding outing rushing the football against Bethune-Cookman, returned four kicks for 142 yards, which included a long of 40 yards.

PVAMU bowler Jayda Gordon scores big

Prairie View sophomore bowler Jayda Gordon tallied 908 pinfalls, while averaging 181.6 during the opening weekend of play of the Colonial Lanes Classic.

Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore playing like a vet

Rockets rookie forward Cam Whitmore had 17 points, six rebounds and six steals in 30 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs in his first start of the preseason.