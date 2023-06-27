The 2023 Street Olympics are in full swing now that the Street Olympics torch has lit the flame for the events that will kick off this Summer and conclude August 4 at NRG Arena.

The Street Olympics were founded 35 years ago by late Commissioner El Franco Lee as a summer program for underserved youth ages 6 to 16, to provide a safe, nurturing place to strengthen their academic and athletic abilities. Despite a brief stoppage of the Street Olympics events due to COVID-19, current Commissioner Rodney Ellis has been consistently keeping the Olympic ball rolling with new events for inner city kids since 2017.

Recently, about 30 youth athletes were on hand to help Ellis kick off the games, which provide equitable access to quality recreation and enrichment programs to keep children safe, active, and learning.

“As with all sports, the benefits run deeper than what you see on the field or on the court,” said Ellis. “This free program lays the groundwork for a healthy life. And that benefits not only the children but their families, neighborhoods and communities. The Street Olympics represents our commitment to improving the quality of life of our residents by lifting our youths, no matter their family resources.”

A young girl hula-hooping at the Houston Street Olympics. Credit: Jodie B. Jiles

Throughout the summer, about 2,000 Houston-area youth ages 6-16, at about 50 youth-serving agencies are participating in the Summer Games, Discovery Camp, 3-on-3 Basketball and Harris County Aquatics Program’s Learn-to-Swim sessions. A 3-on-3 Basketball Championship Tournament will be held July 13-14 at Fonde Recreation Center. The Summer Games will culminate with the Final Event/Bright Futures Fair and the closing ceremonies’ “Parade of Champions” on Aug. 4 at NRG Arena.

Summer Games activities include softball throw, kickball, football-passing accuracy, basketball (dribble and free throw), hopscotch, shuttle relay, jump rope marathon, 3-point shootout, spelling bee, art competition, 50- and 100-yard dash, chess and Hula Hoop.

In addition, Ellis’ Environmental Education Program hosts a Discovery Camp, which teaches children ages 6 to 13 to investigate the constant changes in our environment, food chain and climate. It gives youth hands-on experience with animals while also teaching them about animal habitats.

The nonprofit Street Olympics, which operates year-round programs, implements and sustains programs that provide training, support and resources that lead to healthy and productive lives for youth.

A young boy holding a football at the Houston Str Credit: Jodie B. Jiles

Ellis said the Street Olympics represents the Precinct’s commitment to improving residents’ quality of life by lifting our youths, no matter their family resources.

“This is how we advance economic opportunity in an exciting, innovative and inclusive way,” said Ellis. “We make it fun. We make it meaningful. We connect it to civic education, empowering them to have a say in their future. And most importantly, we stay close and connected to the communities we serve.”

Jose Rivera, the director of this year’s Street Olympics, said the event is important to the city.

“We have served 70,000 youth throughout this time,” said Rivera. “And that impact and legacy of summer programming that is safe, equitable and available for everyone is really important.”

Street Olympics board member Wendy Montoya Cloonan added, “How our children spend summer hours is not fairly distributed across income levels. And as you know Harris County is a special place and we will not accept this inequity.”

If you would like to register your children in this year’s summer games visit your nearest Harris County Park for more information.