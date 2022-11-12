Brandin Cooks not pleased to still be a Texan

The Texans and veteran receiver Brandin Cooks appear to be at an impasse that could result in his release and forfeiture of $18 million of guaranteed money still on his contract for the 2023 season. Apparently, Cooks is upset about last week’s trade deadline coming and going without him being moved to a more competitive team. Cooks didn’t attend practice last week and was not suited up for the Thursday Night Game.

Deion Sanders wants HBCU team to play FBS opponent in bowl

What Deion Sanders wants he seems to get. He is now proposing an HBCU all-star team play against an FBS program during the postseason bowl season. This ask, however, may be difficult to deliver on anytime soon. “You can sell that,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said. “The problem is the FCS does not qualify for FBS bowls. It would take NCAA legislative change that. There are certain things you have to be in order to play in those bowl games, part of that is scholarships.”

Panthers HOF gets nine new members

Prairie View has inducted nine new members into its Sports Hall of Fame. The 2022 class includes Cecil Shy (Men’s Track & Field, 1988-91), Lewis Edmondson (Men’s Track & Field, 1997-2002), Dr. Ronald Nelson, II (Men’s Track & Field, 1997-2000), Thaddeus Gamble (Men’s Track & Field, 1979-1983), Dr. Dawn Aycock (Volleyball, 1991-95), Monica Smith (Women’s Basketball 1984-88), Jerome Howard (Football 2011-14), Bobby Perry (Football 2001-02), Quinton Spears (Football 2007-10).