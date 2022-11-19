Elvin Hayes receives city Proclamation

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner presented former Rockets great and Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes with a proclamation at City Hall this week. Hayes, known as Big E, also had his No.44 jersey retired by the Rockets during a special ceremony during halftime of Friday night’s game versus the Indiana Pacers. Hayes was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history in 1996 and also made the cut as one of the top 75 players for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary in 2021. A Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 1990, Hayes also has his No.44 jersey retired at UH.

TSU stuns Arizona State

The Texas Southern men’s basketball team coming up with a huge upset over a Power 5 opponent seems like a yearly occurrence now. Last season, they shocked Florida. This past weekend, it was Arizona State’s turn. The Tigers stunned the Sun Devils in the waning seconds of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series with a 67-66 win after a tip-in basket by freshman swingman Zytarious Mortle with 5.6 seconds remaining followed by a heads-up steal by senior guard P.J. Henry to seal the game.

Prairie View close to division title

The Prairie View football can team clinch its second-straight SWAC West division title with a win in Saturday’s regular-season finale at Mississippi Valley State, which has won just one game all season. The Panthers are 5-5 overall and 5-2 in the SWAC after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 55-24, on the road last weekend. Prairie View could still win the division with a loss but the Panthers would need both Southern and Alcorn State to lose, too.

Miscellaneous

Texas Southern senior guard P.J. Henry led the Tigers’ men’s basketball team with 22 points, including four 3-pointers in their upset win over Arizona State … Prairie View freshman right side hitter Leila Smalls had a game-high 23 kills and also contributed three blocks during the Panthers’ narrow 3-2 win over Southern … Prairie View quarterback Trazon Connley completed just 8 of 15 passes during the Panthers’ 55-24 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff but five of those completions were for touchdowns.