Terrance Harris’ sports briefs for April 27, 2022

Astros rookie Jeremy Pena hits bomb

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena crushed a pitch from Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano 425 feet over the center field wall at Minute Maid Park for an 8-7 win in the series finale.

TSU softball team wins 12th straight division title

The Texas Southern softball team continued its dominance over the SWAC West. The Lady Tigers defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 11-1 by virtue of run-rule this weekend to win their 12th straight division title. Tevanae Tate had a two-run homer in the third inning that put the Tigers on top 5-0.

PVAMU tennis players receive honors

Prairie View women’s tennis players Gabrielle Leslie and Victoria Castillo were recently recognized for their outstanding SWAC seasons. Leslie was named SWAC Freshman of the Year and earned No. 1 singles all-conference placement after going 6-0 in league play this year. Castillo was named SWAC Player of the Year and No. 2 singles all-conference first team.

Jalen Green finishes fourth

Rockets rookie guard and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green came in fourth in the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award voting. Green did not receive any first-place votes and just one second-place vote. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes beat out Cleveland’s Evan Mobley for first place and last year’s No. 1 overall pick by Detroit, Cade Cunningham, finished third in the voting.

TSU softballer Lailah Bell mows down competition

Texas Southern softball pitcher Lailah Bell struck out three batters and only allowed one run during the Lady Tigers’ 11-1 run-rule win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.