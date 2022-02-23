Brian Flores employed by Steelers

Former Miami Dolphins coach and the one-time leading candidate to take over the Texans, Brian Flores, was hired over the weekend as a defensive assistant coach by Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hiring of Flores was a bit of a surprise considering he has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Dolphins and the NFL. Most thought his career as an NFL coach was over after filing the lawsuit. Flores, who was a known finalist for the Texans job, has said he did not get the Houston post due to his lawsuit, which he plans to continue pursuing while employed by the Steelers.

Daytona 500 featured 4 Black team owners

In a dramatic shift in stock car racing, NASCAR’s signature race, the Daytona 500, started this past weekend with four of the 40 teams owned by Black owners. The owners were NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan (23XI Racing), former NBA center Brad Daugherty (JTG Daugherty), boxing great Floyd Mayweather (The Money Racing Team) and entrepreneur John Cohen (NY Racing). Driver Bubba Wallace, who drives Jordan’s No.23 car, finished second at the Daytona 500.

Tigers participate in Legacy Bowl

TSU was well-represented in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl game that was organized to give players who aren’t invited to the NFL Combine an extra look for scouts and coaches. Representing TSU in New Orleans were defensive ends Michael Badejo and Tim Walton Jr., offensive lineman Nate Hines and wide receiver Ke’Lenn Davis. All played on Team Robinson which is named after legendary Grambling State head coach Eddie Robinson.

TSU’s Phylan Perkins wins weight throw

Texas Southern thrower Phylan Perkins won her first SWAC Indoor Championship in the weight throw (60-2 feet) to lead the Lady Tigers women’s track and field team.

Rockets’ Jaylen Green shows out in NBA Rising Stars game

Rockets rookie guard Jaylen Green, despite a disastrous slum dunk contest showing, scored a game-high 20 points during NBA All-Star Weekend’s Rising Stars tournament.