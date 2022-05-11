PVAMU women’s 4×100 team blazes to victory

The Prairie View women’s 4×100 meter relay team of Morganne Mukes, Asjah Harris, Darnisha Lykes and Kaizha Roberts finished first overall at the SWAC Championships with a time of 45.43 seconds.

TSU infielder Tyrese Clayborne goes 3-for-4

Texas Southern senior infielder Tyrese Clayborne went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs and two RBI during a recent 13-3 run-rule win over Alcorn State at MacGregor Park.

Panthers sweep SWAC track & field championships

The Prairie View men and women’s track and field teams swept the recent 2022 SWAC outdoor championships. The Panthers finished the meet with 143 total points while second-place Texas Southern had 126. The Lady Panthers finished the meet with 159.5 total points. PVAMU’s Nathan Crawford-Wallis was named Most Outstanding Men’s Field Performer after finishing first in the triple jump (15.62m), second in the long jump (7.44 m), and third in the high jump (2.06m) and Panthers coaches Chris Clay and Angela Williams were named men’s and women’s SWAC Coach of the Year, respectively.

TSU track athletes bring home gold

Shot putter Hezekiah Freeman and triple jumper Chadrick Williams earned gold medals while the TSU men’s track & field team finished second overall at the 2022 SWAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Prairie View. Freeman finished first with a throw of 16.23m and Williams had a solid outing in the triple jump as he logged a mark of 50-0.5 to place second.

PVAMU’s Drake Cheatum transfers to Kansas State

Former PVAMU safety Drake Cheatum has used the transfer portal to step up to Kansas State and the Big 12 for this upcoming fall. Cheatum had been a standout in the Panthers’ secondary the past couple of seasons.