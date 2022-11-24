UH coach Kelvin Sampson had nothing but praise for HBCU basketball, particularly Texas Southern and Prairie View and some of the SWAC schools after the way they fared in the inaugural Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. The Tigers and Panthers scored home wins over Arizona State and Washington State, respectively, this month. “I’m a huge HBCU fan and I want to applaud the Pac-12 for what they just did. I wish more schools would give HBCUs a chance to show people what they have and who they are. It’s getting better but it’s a long way from being where it needs to be.”

Prairie View and Southern both come up short

Prairie View and Texas Southern both went into the final regular-season weekend with their destinies in their hands and both football programs came out with disappointing results. All the Panthers needed was to win at Mississippi Valley State to guarantee the SWAC West title and a second straight conference championship game appearance, but they fell to the Delta Devils 27-7. Now Prairie View needs Southern to lose to Grambling State in this weekend’s Bayou Classic in order to wrap up the division title and a bid to the SWAC Championship Game. Texas Southern, meanwhile, had a chance to secure its first winning season since 2000 and had an outside chance at winning the division but that all went away when the Tigers fell 24-20 at Alabama A&M, 24-20.

Prairie View awarded SWAC Academic Success Award

The Texas Southern University Department of Athletics officially accepted the 2021-22 Southwestern Athletic Conference Academic Success Award. The SWAC Academic Success Award is an award that is decided based on each member institution’s collective ranking in the categories of highest four-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) average, highest single-year APR average, and highest Graduate Success Rate (GSR). TSU finished nearly four points ahead of its next competitor with a total of 26 points based upon the point scale system used to determine an institutional winner.

Miscellaneous

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks had three receptions for 70 yards in the loss to Washington and now has 2,674 all-time scrimmage yards with the team … Prairie View senior women’s basketball forward Diana Rosenthal earned the first SWAC Player of the Week honors this season after leading the Panthers with a total of 61 points and 14 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals in the first three games.