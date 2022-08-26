PV-TSU Labor Day Classic to host press conference

The annual Labor Day Classic Press Conference is set to be held on Prairie View’s campus on Aug. 29 at 11:30 a.m. in the Panther Room. The event will feature first-year PV head coach Bubba McDowell, Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney, both schools’ athletic directors and will be moderated by KRIV-TV Fox 26 morning sports analyst Nate Griffin. The annual rivaly football game between TSU and PV will be played Sept. 3 at Panther Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

El quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland Deshaun Watson responde preguntas la sesión de prácticas del equipo el martes 14 de junio del 2022. (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)

Deshaun Watson to make Browns debut at NRG

Now that Deshaun Watson, the NFLPA and NFL have come to a settlement of 11 games and a $5 million fine on his suspension for sexual misconduct we know where Watson’s Cleveland Browns career will begin and that’s right where it started. The former Texans quarterback will be eligible to play his first game with the Browns when they come into NRG Stadium on Dec. 4.

TSU volleyball standout makes All-SWAC preseason team

Texas Southern volleyball player Thalia Cordero Moreno has been selected to the 2022 Preseason All-SWAC First Team. The senior from Pearland is coming off a solid 2021 campaign in which she started 30 of 31 matches, and led the team with 269 points to go along with 244 kills and 19 serving aces.