While we celebrate Dusty Baker return to the World Series and his chance to finally win one, the Astros outspoken manager lamented the fact that there are no U.S.-born Black players on the Astros or Philadelphia Phillies during this championship series. It’s the first time since 1950, after Jackie Robinson broke that color barrier, that the NL and AL champs are meeting without any American Black players. “What hurts is that I don’t know how much hope that it gives the young African-American kids,” Baker said. “Because when I was their age, I had a bunch of guys, Willie May, Hank Aaron, Frank Robinson, Tommy Davis – my hero – Maury Wills, all of these guys. We need to do something before we lose them.”

Rockets pick up options on young core

The Houston Rockets have seen enough of their young core from 2021 class to know they want to see more. The team has exercised the third-year options for Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher. All four players are 20 years old.

Prairie View QB tabbed SWAC Offensive Player of Week

Prairie View QB Trazon Connley has been named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week after a monster performance in the Panthers’ 58-48 win over Bethune-Cookman. He passed 221 yards while rushing for 133 yards and four touchdowns.

TSU player named SWAC Specialist of Week

Texas Southern running back Chaunzavia Lewis was named the SWAC’s Specialist of the Week after his recent game-changing performance at Alcorn State. Lewis helped turn the tide of the game for Texas Southern in the third quarter at Alcorn State as his 73-yard punt return touchdown gave TSU a lead it would never relinquish. He also had a 49-yard return in the first quarter which set up TSU’s first score. He finished 122 punt return yards while tallying 92 yards on four kickoff returns. Lewis’ punt return for a touchdown was the first at TSU since 2016.

