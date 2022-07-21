UH names Carl Lewis new track & field coach

Nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis has been promoted to track and field head coach at University of Houston, his alma mater. One of the most decorated U.S. Olympians, Lewis, 61, had been serving as an assistant coach of the Cougars under Leroy Burrell since 2013. Burrell left last month to take the head coaching job at Auburn.

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson (AP Foto/Ron Schwane)

Texans settle with 30 women

The Houston Texans have reached a settlement agreement with 30 women who made claims of sexual misconduct against former quarterback Deshaun Watson. Attorney Tony Buzbee, on the behalf of the women, claimed that the Texans enabled Watson’s alleged behavior with the massage therapists. Buzbee had threatened to file lawsuits but so far only one of the 30 women had filed a lawsuit. Watson has settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits brought against him and is now awaiting punishment by the NFL. Two grand juries in Texas declined to pursue criminal charges against Watson.

FILE – World Boxing Commission light heavyweight champion Roy Jones, Jr. holds onto two belts after winning a unification bout with World Boxing Association light heavyweight champion Lou Del Valle at Madison Square Garden in New York, Saturday, July 18, 1998. Jones won a clear-cut unanimous 12-round decision. Roy Jones Jr. will be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y., on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Roy Jones Jr. offers to help free Brittany Griner

Retired boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. is hoping to use his dual citizenship in America and Russia along with his cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin in hopes of freeing Houston native and WNBA star Brittney Griner. Jones, 53, is proposing a potential prisoner swap between Russia and the U.S. Jones said he is willing to go to Russia to help negotiate Griner’s freedom. “Would I put my life on the line, take a chance to go to Russia to exchange prisoners? Yes, I would,” Jones said. “Because if (Griner) was my daughter, I would want somebody to do the same for me.”