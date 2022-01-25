Sports reporter Terrance Harris wraps this week’s biggest sports stories.

Culley confident he will return as Texans coach

First-year Texans coach David Culley again reiterated to reporters Monday that as far as he knows he will be the team’s head coach next season. “As far as I know, I’m the head coach of the Texans right now, and am moving forward with that.” He said he hasn’t been told any different and had no meetings scheduled to discuss his status as of Monday. The Texans finished 4-13.

UH selects all-time starting lineup

The University of Houston men’s basketball team celebrated the 75th year of Cougars athletics by naming its all-time starting five lineup. The unit includes point guard Rob Williams, shooting guard Otis Birdsong, wing Clyde Drexler, power forward Elvin Hayes and center Hakeem Olajuwon.

Kevin Sumlin to head up Houston Gamblers

Former UH and Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin is one of four coaches who have been hired by USFL. Sumlin will coach the Houston Gamblers. This version of the USFL will have eight teams and will play a 10-game season beginning April 16.

Could Rockets trade Christian Wood

It seems that every week, there is a different trade scenario that sends Rockets top player Christian Wood to another team. The latest rumors have Wood either headed to either the Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns or Portland Trail Blazers.