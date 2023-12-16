Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after the back of his head bounced off the turf during Sunday’s 30-6 loss at MetLife Stadium. Stroud hit the ground hard after he was hit by Quinnen Williams in the fourth quarter. Stroud remained on the field for an extended time before walking off on his own, where he was evaluated in the medical tent on the sideline and then taken to the locker room. He did not return to the game. Stroud didn’t practice all week so it’s doubtful he will play during Sunday’s critical game against the Tennessee Titans. “Yeah, C.J. – he’s starting to feel a little bit better, but still will be in concussion protocol.” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday. “We still have our hopes that he can feel better, but we’ll see how the next couple days go.”

Jazmine Gendorf

TSU softball produces valedictorian and salutatorian

For the second straight graduation, athletes from the Texas Southern athletic department were recognized as valedictorian and salutatorian. For the fall semester, softball’s Catherine Hernandez earned the Baccalaureate Degree Class Valedictorian and teammate Jazmine Gendorf was recognized as Salutatorian based on her work up to the Summer of 2023. Hernandez, who holds a 3.89 GPA, will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Health. Gendorf, who finished with a 3.61 GPA, will graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. TSU’s fall semester graduation is Dec. 16 at H&PE Arena on TSU’s campus.

TSU women’s soccer coach steps down

After five successful seasons, Texas Southern women’s soccer coach Lindsay Vera has resigned to pursue other career opportunities. The Tigers qualified for the postseason in all five seasons Vera was at the helm. She coached them to consecutive SWAC semifinal tournament appearances in 2022 and 2023 and produced the 2023 SWAC Freshman of the Year (Isabella Dillow), which was a first for TSU since 2017. Assistant athletic director/academic enhancement Kimberly Evans will handle day-to-day operations while TSU conducts a national search for Vera’s replacement.

Emanuel Sharp shines for UH Cougars

University of Houston sophomore guard Emanuel Sharp scored a game-high 25 points during the Cougars’ 89-55 win over Jackson State.

Fred VanFleet sparks Rockets to big win

Point guard Fred VanFleet led all scorers with 26 points in leading the Rockets to a 114-106 road win over the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.