Andrew Body

Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body has announced on social media that he is transferring to SWAC East opponent Alabama State to continue his collegiate career. Body entered into the transfer portal after Clarence McKinney’s contract wasn’t renewed and committed to Alabama State on the same day Cris Dishman was named as the Tigers’ new head football coach. Body, a three-year starter for the Tigers, played all but one game for TSU last season after re-injuring his shoulder. The San Antonio native has two years of playing eligibility remaining.

Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka said Celtics players lied about knowledge of ouster

When Rockets first-year coach Ime Udoka visited Boston for the first time, his messy departure after just one season with the Celtics was bound to come up. While few details have ever been confirmed other than he had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, all Celtics players at the time denied knowing anything about why Udoka was suddenly suspended prior to the 2022-23 season. Udoka told the media the players lied. “I would say they lied to you guys. They knew, or some of them knew. Obviously, if I had talked to them, they wouldn’t share stuff publicly. So, who needed to know knew,” Udoka said to The Athletic.

Kendall Ayers

TSU hires new women’s soccer coach

Texas Southern University named Kendall Ayers as the school’s fifth women’s soccer head coach in program history. She replaces Lindsay Vera. Ayers comes to TSU after spending the last two seasons at Louisiana Christian University, where she compiled an 18-10-4 record. The all-time winningest head coach in school history, Ayers guided the Wildcats to postseason play in both seasons as it marked two of three postseason tournament appearances for the program in over two decades.

Brian Myles

Brian Myles lifts Panthers with double-double

Prairie View power forward Brian Myles turned in a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds during the 71-60 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson comes through for Texans

Texans cornerback Steven Nelson recorded five tackles, three passes defensed, and returned an interception 82 yards for a touchdown in the playoff win over Cleveland.