SWAC recognizes TSU’s LaDarius Owens and Jacob Williams

Texas Southern RB LaDarius Owens and LB Jacob Williams are the SWAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week after the 44-10 win over Alcorn. Owens, a product of Manvel, rushed for 211 yards and three TDs, while former Hightower standout Williams had 13 tackles and a 95-yard fumble return for a TD. Also, during the Alcorn State win, Owens became the Tigers’ single-season rushing leader with 1,370 yards this season. He also became TSU’s career-leading rusher eclipsing 3,000 career yards rushing (3,114 yards) over four seasons.

Texans Denzel Perryman has suspension reduced

Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman had his original three-game suspension reduced to two games following an appeal. He was given the three-game suspension for a tackle on Bengals’ receiver Ja’Marr Chase that appeared to be helmet-to-helmet. He was handed the suspension for what the NFL said were repeated violations. Perryman will miss the next two home games against the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars and will be back on the field when the Texans host the Denver Broncos on Dec. 3.

Astros name Joe Espada new manager

The Astros have promoted bench coach Joe Espada as their new manager. Espada is replacing Dusty Baker, who retired at the end of the Astros’ season. Espada, who has been with the Astros through two managing regimes, inherits a club that has had seven straight ALCS appearances and is expected to continue to compete for World Series titles. “Joe was the leading candidate. I think Joe has special character, he’s a family man, got great leadership skills. He’s a pretty good communicator,” said Astros general manager Dana Brown.

Andre Nunley comes up big for PVAMU

Prairie View senior guard Andre Nunley scored 22 points and also had six rebounds and four steals during the Panthers’ 79-74 win over Abilene Christian.

Daeja Holmes helps TSU dominate

Texas Southern junior guard Daeja Holmes scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed eight rebounds during the Lady Tigers 109-67 win over North America.