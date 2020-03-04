TSU duo earns SWAC softball weekly honor

Texas Southern freshmen Crimson Davis and Jazmine Gendorf were named SWAC Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.

Gendorf received the honor after going 2-0 last week, allowing only three runs (two earned) in 12 innings of work. During the Tigers 6-1 win over Lamar on Saturday, allowed just four hits and one run while going the distance.

Davis, who was actually Co-Player of the Week in the SWAC with Alabama State’s Alexis Sydnor, batted .571 with five runs score while going 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts last week. Davis had two hits or more in three of four game, highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance hitting and had two runs scored and two stolen bases against Houston-Victoria.

Davis also went 2-for-4 at the plate and had a run scored and two stolen bases in the win over Lamar.

