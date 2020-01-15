WNBA players are finally going to be paid respectably

The WNBA and its union announced a tentative eight-year labor deal Tuesday that will allow top players to earn more than $500,000 while the average annual compensation will surpass six figures for the first time. The contract, which begins this season and runs through 2027, will pay players an average of $130,000 and guarantees full salaries while on maternity leave.

The new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) also includes other cash compensation increases, changes to free agency, travel improvements, additional motherhood and family-planning benefits, enhanced marketing and career-development opportunities, and changes to revenue-sharing potential.

“We believe it’s a groundbreaking and historic deal,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “I’m proud of the players; they bargained hard, they unified, they brought attention to so many important topics.”

Highlights of WNBA CBA • Annual base pay for league’s highest-paid player jumps from $117,500 to $215,000. • With other benefits, the league’s top players could earn cash compensation in excess of $500,000. • The agreement is for eight years, from the 2020 through 2027 seasons with a mutual opt-out provision after six years. • 2020 salary cap will be $1.3 million, up from $996,100 in 2019. • Players who complete their contracts and have five or more years of service can become unrestricted free agents, unless they are tagged as a “core” player. • The number of times a player can be tagged as “core” goes from four to three beginning this season, and drops to two beginning with the 2022 season. • Players will receive full salary while on maternity leave, an annual child care stipend of $5,000, and guarantee of two-bedroom apartments for players with children.

Terri Jackson, executive director of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association, said having the eight-year deal again gave the players the sense of a strong long-term commitment from the league.

“Getting the travel improved, getting the improvements for mothers, getting to where we can say a top player in this league could have her salary nearly double — I think those are really good things,” Jackson said. “I feel we’ll see the players be more visible year-round. There are things we asked of the league, and things they asked of the players. And we got there.”