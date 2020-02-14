XFL selects Houston to host championship game

It seems Houston has made quite an impression on the upstart XFL.

The feeling is so strong that the rebooted football league has rewarded with its 2020 XFL Championship Game at University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium on April 26. The XFL and Harris Country – Houston Sports Authority made a joint announcement that the game will be played here at the conclusion of the season.

Houston, which is home to the XFL’s Roughnecks franchise, hosted all eight league teams for preseason training camp in January. And this past weekend, 18,000 fans came out to see the Roughnecks defeat the LA Wildcats in their season opening game in what was widely considered a successful first weekend for Vince McMahon’s reimagined league.

“Houston is a great all-around sports town with top-notch facilities, an amazing community of football fans and a solid infrastructure,” XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said. “We are grateful to the city and the Sports Authority for opening its doors once again to the XFL and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Texas, as well as the entire country, to join us in celebrating this special moment in XFL history.”

The XFL Championship Game will pit the West and East champs against each other for a 2 p.m. (CST) kickoff that will be televised by ESPN. TDECU Stadium has a capacity of 40,000.

“We’re tremendously excited to have been selected as the site for the XFL’s championship game,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “This league has animated football fans from across our region, and we look forward to continuing to showcase Harris County as one of the greatest sports towns in America. We want to thank the league for choosing Houston and we look forward to welcoming football fans from across the nation to what is sure to be a memorable championship game.”

