Whether you are looking at making a dramatic statement or adding a pop of color to a more neutral space, tile is an excellent and expressive choice for any home renovation project. Because of the range of glazes, surface patterns and materials, there are virtually limitless options to elevate and personalize your home.

Tile’s expressive nature allows you to define your spaces with pattern, color and personality. You can use tile to update your flooring, create a focal point within a room — like a coffee nook, bar area or fireplace — or as decorative borders.

If you’re considering updating your home’s design, check out these four ways you can create welcoming and unique spaces using tile.

1. Ideal for kitchens

Because of tile’s versatility and vast range, it’s a natural choice for adding color and pattern to your kitchen. For example, if you have a white kitchen, choose a colorful tile with interesting patterns or textures to draw the eye. A benefit of using tile in the kitchen is that depending upon the tile selected, it can also provide the strength and durability to address any cooking misadventures with its easy maintenance.

For a stunning kitchen backsplash that presents an artful, visually compelling pattern within a room, opt for a textured tile like the bespoke Senso by Kelly Wearstler collection. Designed by award-winning American designer Kelly Wearstler in a collaborative partnership with ANN SACKS and handcrafted in its Portland, Oregon, factory, this stoneware tile collection imparts the beauty of plaster without the upkeep and expense.

“Plaster has such a beautiful hand quality,” said Wearstler. “It is a favorite application for subtle, yet standout features in an interior … translating this subtle surface into versatile stoneware opens the potential for truly striking design moments throughout the home.”

2. Bold patterns for bathrooms

Tile is also an excellent choice for bathrooms for many of the same reasons it’s become so popular for kitchen surfaces. Its water-resistant quality makes it the perfect material to add color and pattern to showers, walls and flooring.

The ANN SACKS Liaison by Kelly Wearstler Tuxedo Check tile pattern offers the natural colorations and veining of marble. The stone tile’s durability and bold design make it a practical and visually striking choice for a bathroom renovation.

“There is an earthiness to these tiles and a rich tactile quality natural to these designs that I love,” said Wearstler. The collections of geometric patterns and symmetry of these marble tiles provide contrast, soft shading and textural nuance to any bathroom project.

3. Outdoor spaces

Tile isn’t limited to indoor design. It’s tough enough to withstand the natural elements as well as daily use. It’s a versatile option for pool surrounds, fountains, pavers, and outdoor kitchens and patios.

The Liaison Linqs collection is a great choice for outdoor projects, depending on climate and method of installation. Like the Tuxedo Check pattern, the geometric designs are imaginative and playful, with visual textures and natural colors that add depth and composition to any space.

4. Adding decorative touches

While tile is a great material for big projects, it also excels as a decorative element. Ceramic tile is a superb choice to create decorative accents throughout your home.

It can range from traditional to contemporary in approach with various colors, shapes and patterns to help you express yourself. Whether in an imaginative fireplace surround, intriguing trim, elegant border or sophisticated backdrop, there is virtually no limit to the creativity and level of customization you can achieve.

Wearstler’s Scout tile collection by ANN SACKS pushes boundaries with ornamental linear, geometric and curvaceous shapes that draw focus to accentuate spaces — large and small — from dramatic feature walls to intricate borders, and can be mixed and matched to create one-of-a-kind installations. Also handcrafted in Portland, the collection’s range of custom glazes, colors and distinct designs was designed to make a space come to life.

Are you ready to add intrigue and variety to your home? Using these four tips, you can creatively incorporate tile into your interior and exterior spaces for a simple yet striking renovation. To view ANN SACKS Kelly Wearstler Collection designs and other ANN SACKS tile and stone options, visit ANNSACKS.com.