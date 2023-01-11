Each year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) reveals amazing electronic innovations, and this year’s lineup is no exception. CES 2023 highlights a stunning variety of cutting-edge products to make home living more beautiful, more convenient, cleaner and even more fun. Among the many intriguing products featured in this show are surprising new technologies you didn’t know you needed — until now.

Here are four top products from LG Electronics showcased in this year’s CES.

Turn your TV into art

It’s not just a TV anymore: With the new LG OLED Posé, your TV resembles a high-end piece of furniture or art rather than an entertainment center. The TV provides stunning OLED evo picture quality, but that’s not all. When you’re not watching your favorite shows or movies, the TV can be switched to Gallery mode, displaying a photo or your choice of artful pieces on the digital canvas, transforming your space into an art gallery.

The Posé’s soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look suitable for any interior. It’s framed in a muted, calming beige fabric finish, adding stylish charm perfect for your space, and you can personalize the media shelf to show off favorite books or magazines. Even better, the Cable and Accessory Organizer conceals wires behind a Clean Cover to minimize clutter, keeping everything tidy. With the OLED Posé, you can create an artistic interior that’s uniquely you.

Use your TV wherever you want

Tired of your TV being a fixed object you can’t move from one location? The LG StanbyME TV is for you. The portable design lets you take your screen anywhere in your home, from your workspace to the kitchen or living room and back, hassle-free. Offering maximum versatility, StanbyME provides a wireless private 27-inch TV screen with a built-in battery, allowing for three hours of viewing before recharging — enough for a movie, workout or study session. Its movable stand has five concealed wheels, making it easy to move around your home.

Multiple adjustment options let you watch in comfort wherever you are, with a swiveling screen and adjustable height so you can customize the position to suit your location. The TV also features near field communication, so you can wirelessly mirror content from your phone, tablet or laptop, and supports AirPlay, allowing you to stream, share and mirror content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac.

A fridge to match your mood

For anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen with friends and family (or making culinary masterpieces on your own), the LG STUDIO Refrigerator with MoodUP™ technology will make your kitchen time extra festive. With vibrant color-changing LED panels, you can create a customized lighting scheme for your refrigerator using colors to suit your mood or environment. Through LG’s ThinQ™ app, select from 23 colors and 190K color combinations for the upper and lower (refrigerator) door panels, transforming your kitchen into a lively, creative environment. You can create a customized lighting scheme with a wide range of vibrant colors or themes including Season, Healing and Pop. When the LED door panels are off, the refrigerator offers a traditional look with a mix of Lux Gray and White Sensors.

In addition to its stunning changeable colors, the refrigerator brings music into your kitchen with a built-in Bluetooth speaker that can connect to your smartphone, tablet, laptop or PC. Match your mood with songs from your favorite music streaming apps or a Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ app. Advanced Al technology lets you access upgraded voice and vision recognition, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Ready for a party? The refrigerator’s LED panels can change color in sync with the music, adding even more fun to your get-together or everyday routines.

Design and function that delivers clean, comfortable air

For cleaner air without sacrificing style and space, LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture merges a modern table-top design with 360 degrees of powerful air-purifying functionality. You can enjoy fresher air at home thanks to multi-stage filtration, along with LG’s UVnano™ technology that reduces viruses and bacteria on the purifier’s fan blades by up to 99.99%. The multi-fan modes and multi-directional purified air flow offer multiple airflow modes and fan speeds to ensure optimal comfort at home. Using LG’s ThinQ technology, you can monitor air quality in real time throughout your home and choose between eight different mood lighting features using your smartphone. And there’s more: You can even charge your smartphones and wireless earbuds via the tabletop’s built-in wireless charger.

The modern, elegant PuriCare™ Aero Furniture encompasses sleek, multifunctional design with a choice of styles and colors to fit any home decor. You can even create a pleasing atmosphere with its mood lighting feature, with eight different colors to choose from. Better yet, this unique air purifier also incorporates sustainable design, with components fabricated from reusable plastic from old appliances and electronics and reusable packaging materials.

Learn more about innovative products bringing more style and function to your home at LG.com.