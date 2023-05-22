On Tuesday, Beyoncé took a break from the European leg of her “Renaissance” tour to post two photos of herself to Instagram. One featured the star playing with her mane of curls in front of a dressing room mirror, and the other was a throwback to a childhood Bey in a salon chair. A lengthy caption teased her meaning: Beyoncé-related haircare is coming.

“How many of y’all know that my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote, adding a reminder that Destiny’s Child got their start performing for Tina Knowles-Lawson’s clients.

She continued, “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

The coy announcement garnered a mostly positive reception, with many fans and potential future customers posting memes and jokes about the miracle hair growth they hope the future products yield. However, a few naysayers stirred debate about whether consumers can trust a celebrity brand over a licensed stylist. (And, of course, there’s also the camp that just wants the visuals for “Renaissance.”)

Naysayers needn’t fear; according to Women’s Wear Daily, the brand will be helmed by Beyoncé’s mother, Knowles-Lawson, who has a rich history as a licensed hairstylist. Not to mention Beyoncé’s own mane has become as iconic as her voice.

One source told WWD, “She is the biggest, and her mom had a salon. It will be authentic. It’s going to be huge if she has science behind it.”

In other words, it’s a safe bet we will be able to trust Beyoncé-branded haircare. This also won’t be the first time Knowles-Lawson has teamed up with her firstborn daughter on a retail venture. Aside from the fact that the matriarch was famously Destiny Child’s first stylist, folks may recall the mother-daughter duo’s first fashion line, House of Deréon.

