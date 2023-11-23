In collaboration with the Houston Food Bank, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston unveiled its groundbreaking Freight Farms initiative, signaling a new era for sustainable farming in the community. The eagerly awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony marked a significant step toward fostering environmental stewardship and addressing the pressing issue of food insecurity in Houston.

“This is an exciting partnership where we are taking on our core pillars in health and wellbeing,” said. Kevin Hattery, president & CEO at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston. “The initiative will educate and teach our youth about food and nutrition, as well as introduce them to new industries in agriculture and technology.”

This groundbreaking collaboration focuses on introducing Freight Farms, a state-of-the-art vertical farming solution designed to facilitate year-round production of fresh, local produce.

Guests see food production containers. (Credit: The B&GC of Greater Houston)

Vertical farming, a method involving the cultivation of crops in vertically stacked layers, is at the core of this initiative. It integrates controlled-environment agriculture to optimize plant growth, utilizing soilless farming techniques such as hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics. Structures like buildings, shipping containers, tunnels, and even abandoned mine shafts can house these vertical farming systems.

In tandem with the Houston Food Bank, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston plans to roll out a series of youth engagement programs within the Freight Farms space. These programs educate the younger generation about sustainable farming practices and foster environmental stewardship.

Vertical farming practice with vegetables in the food production container. (Credit: The B&GC of Greater Houston)

“The fresh produce grown is then given to communities in need at the Houston Food Bank,” he said. “We’re still in the early stages; it’s volunteer intensive, and there is so much to learn, but this is a major service to the community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the launch of the Freight Farms initiative and kick-started various community outreach programs. This collaborative effort aims to actively engage the local community in supporting and participating in sustainable farming practices, creating a collective impact beyond the immediate partnership.

Reflecting on this initiative, Hattery said they want to fully develop a program curriculum to prepare the youth for the upcoming year.