Ahead of the Astros’ two postseason home games that they will host on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 13, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros manager Dusty Baker, Astros rookie phenom Jeremy Pena and others headlined the Astros Postseason Rally held on the steps of City Hall on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Check out the full pic and video gallery from the event right here (pics and videos taken by Aswad Walker):

Mayor Sylvester Turner (in blue jersey on front row) is surrounded by dignitaries including Astros’ Chas McCormick and Jeremy Pena, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Astros’ manager Dusty Baker, Astros’ GM James Click and others during the Astros Postseason Rally on Friday, Oct 7, 2022. Photo by Aswad Walker. Astros manager Dusty Baker addresses rally crowd. Photo by Aswad Walker.

VIDEOS FROM THE RALLY