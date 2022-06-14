A new mural commemorating those killed during the Uvalde school shooting last month was unveiled Monday in Pasadena.

Located off Shaver Street, the mural displays three children holding a sign that reads “keep us safe” — behind them are the names of those who died during the shooting.

“It really is a dedication to those children we lost in Uvalde,” Muralist Floyd Mendoza said. “I hope this mural has some type of effect on many of the things that are gonna come to pass.”

Last month, an 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a semi-automatic rifle and locked himself in a classroom full of children. The shooting left 19 children and two adults dead — 17 people were injured.

Community members unveiled a mural in Pasadena commemorating the lives lost during a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Taken on June 13, 2022.

The mural’s creation was funded by FIEL, a local immigration advocacy group. Executive Director Cesar Espinosa said the artwork will serve as a constant reminder of the work that needs to be done to prevent another tragedy.

“It’s a mural that shouldn’t exist, because what happened in Uvalde, Texas should have not happened,” he said. “Things like this need to be seen so that people will not just turn a blind eye and look away.”

Espinosa added that he hopes the mural would help spark conversations about potential gun control legislation.

“At the end of the day, we need policy changes. We need real changes to make sure that we keep people safe,” he said. “We are tired of thoughts and prayers, we need action.”