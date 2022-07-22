All women are created equal, but there are some things that single women do better or know more about than their married counterparts. From the happening places to be in town to just being open and available for new experiences, because of less responsibilities and expectations, single women do things differently. So before your situation changes, it pays to enjoy the perks of riding solo.

And if you’ve already tied the knot? It’s good to know when to tap back into the singles circle to take advantage of their expertise on the dating scene. Want some insight into the new dating apps or what women are encountering while testing the waters? Call your single girlfriend for all the tea. These are just a few things that single women are really good at.

GIVING DATING ADVICE

Married women may give great advice when it comes to sticking with a relationship for the long term. However, when you need advice on spotting the new game out there and what to expect out there, it’s time to call your single friends.

KNOWING WHERE TO GO

Being booed up for a long time can mean falling out of touch with what your area has to offer in terms of nightlife. Your married friend can tell you what club was popping the last time she was single and going out every other Saturday night. But if you want to know where to go now, call a single friend the next time you want to paint the town red.

LETTING LOOSE WHILE TRAVELING

Traveling after you’re married is just different — even when your husband doesn’t tag along.

When you really want to turn up and have fun while away from home, only single girlfriends can keep up.

GOING ON GROUPON ADVENTURES

Single life is all about finding yourself (and having the free time to do it). When it’s time to take a tantric sex class or try transcendental meditation, your single girlfriends are your best bet for being open to unique experiences.

GETTING FIT

Singles spend more time exercising — according to the statistics that is.

BEING HEALTHY

We’re not exactly sure why this is (cautious side-eye at all of the husbands out there), but women who have never been married are healthier and live longer than those who have…

BEING YOUR BFF

It’s a hard truth, but we’ve all watched a friendship or two take a back seat when a romantic relationship takes center stage in our lives.

HAVING A J-O-B

One of the employment perks of being single post-recession? Single people have had a much easier time finding jobs. Of the six million jobs we lost, single people have gained 90 percent of them back. Married people? Just 22 percent.

