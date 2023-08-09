Do you take showers every day?

Actually, the fact is that you should only shower twice in a week, according to the normal standards of health and hygiene and as advised by the experts.

Some of the reasons supporting this statement are:

*The first and important reason as to why showering daily is not good if you also wet your hair is that it would make your hair dry. (Most, but not all Black women already know this!) Showering daily erases necessary oils and sebum released from the scalp and skin and would make them both ultra-dry. Hence, avoid frequent showers.

*You may even rip off your nails and make them dry too by taking frequent showers. The keratin protein present in the nails and hairs tends to get eliminated slowly if they are projected to prolonged contact with water.

Showering daily and too unnecessarily wastes water up to 30-40% so to prevent excessive water waste, you should not shower daily.

*Next reason not to shower daily is that it washes away the good bacteria present on your body that is helpful in combating the harmful bacteria. This good bacteria is actually a shield for your body which gets eroded by the frequent showers.”

*Another good reason not to shower daily is that you may not as dirty as you think. If you don’t sweat excessively, then you really don’t need daily showering because your body care products are enough to keep you clean.

*You are even drying your skin by taking shower daily. This may cause excessive dehydration and finally result in chipping off dead skin.