The Battle of the Canvas returned for its second live speed painting competition on April 2.

12 Houston painters battled in the three phases of the competition, creating their best work in under 30 minutes for a chance to win a $300 cash prize.

Attendees spectated around the easels, watching the creative process while interacting with vendors and sponsors and viewing a full exhibition of the competitor’s art pieces on display across the venue.

Unlike last year’s contest in a much larger venue, the studio at 2220 Commerce Street brought a sense of intimacy, focusing all the focus on the artists who stood at the center on a high platform as the stars of the program.

Chukwunonso Ofili, creator of the Battle of the Canvas Credit: Laura Onyeneho

“I made sure this time around that the art was represented and that the artists feel elevated and everybody’s eyes were on them,” said Battle of the Canvas creator Chukwunonso Ofili. “We wanted the experience to feel like a performance rather than just watching artists paint.”

Ofili says one of the main reasons he’s worked diligently to curate this event is that when he first came to Houston from Nigeria, he was only aware of an artist community once someone introduced him to it. There are many artists, but many art events in Houston, from his experience, are not Black-owned.

Local artist compete in three rounds of competition during the Battle of the Canvas competition. Photo: Laura Onyeneho. Credit: Photo: Laura Onyeneho.

“This is a big deal,” he said. “Black people supporting Black people feels good.”

Hyperrealism visual artist Leodegreat Orji was the winner last year. This year, to be more inclusive of the artist’s efforts, the first-place winner won $300, second place is $200, and third place is $100. Snater George was announced as the grand prize winner of the competition.

“These artists create value and sustenance of culture to our communities,” said singer and songwriter Babatunde Ogunseinde. “Ofili is very good at what he does. He has a way of bringing people together and promoting the beauty of African people and the diaspora.”

Fitness professional Sunni Ewing came to the event as a first-time attendee and said she appreciates the artists’ creative process.

“To be able to create a masterpiece amid chaos represents how we, as Black people thrive in the world daily,” she said. “These artists are focused, and they are getting it done quickly with all the noise. It shows you that no matter what happens in life, you will win if you can apply that kind of discipline.”

Local artist Benjamin Buggs competed for the second time. He says the most invigorating part of being an artist is reaching others by telling his story through his work.

“Everyone sees the result, but no one sees the process in between,” he said. “Being an artist still exists. I know we are in the age of technology, but we will always create when it comes to the paintbrush to canvas.”