“Being Black is bad for your health!” Shocking; right? At least that is what was said in an article from the U.S News and World Report, stating that there are links between race and poor health.

Being Black in America, whatever your economic status, will mirror the nation’s daunting health inequity challenge.

And not just physical health.

Conversations around mental health and being Black have grown in recent years. Black adults are more aware of their feelings, their triggers and resources to help address trauma, anxiety and depression.

Even though many believe this generation of young adults are more evolved regarding their openness to mental health, the Black “Under 40” crowd still has a long way to go.

Here are a few Black-owned wellness apps to help keep your mental health at optimal levels during your daily hustle and bustle.

A healthcare and wellness system dedicated to the Black community, Alkeme centers the Black experience with content, tools and resources for Black joy, history and growth. It features live stream and on-demand content that provides guided meditation sessions and mental wellbeing techniques hosted by trained practitioners.

The app provides marginalized communities access to licensed therapist through matching. New users will take a questionnaire to help determine the best professional to meet the cultural traits identities and experiences of each individual.

Invest in your wellbeing using the Exhale app specifically for Black, indigenous women of color. Katara McCarty founded the app to provide a calming, safe space for women coping with microaggressions, stress and other negative feelings.

Founders Marah Lidey and Naomi Hirabayashi created this daily self-care app to help people “rest, heal and grow through difficulty.” It provides users with daily meditation, weekly courses and virtual workshops.

Creator Julio Rivera created the app to support the realities of being Black in this day and age. There are over 200 curated topics led by Black educators creating a safe space to participate in daily meditation.