Bank of America (BOA) is back on the chopping block once again it isn’t good news.
The bank was trending on social media after many customers revealed that funds were missing from their bank and Zelle accounts. Outraged customers went online to air out their frustrations and called out BOA for answers.
Even Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to voice her concerns.
Many people on social media despite the frenzy, wasn’t surprised about the news, and threatened to pull their money from the bank if the money doesn’t return as soon as possible.
Well, if you are looking for other options here are a few to keep in mind.
Pros:
- Full service bank with checking, savings, credit cards, loans, and investing
- Online and mobile banking from anywhere
- Low opening requirements
- Free online bill pay, mobile deposits, and text banking
- 24/7 customer service with real reps
Cons:
High out-of-network ATM fees
Not located in all states
Pros:
- No overdraft fees
- No monthly fees
- No minimum balance to open checking, savings and CDs.
- Competitive interest rates
Cons:
Cash deposits are accepted only through ATMs with the Capital One logo
Pros:
Cash back rewards checking account.
No monthly fees on checking and savings accounts.
Paychecks available up to two days early with direct deposit.
Cons:
Doesn’t accept cash deposits
Only one physical branch location
The Cash back Debit account is not currently available to new customers
Pros:
No monthly maintenance fees or overdraft fees
Fee-free access to more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs
High rate if you set up direct deposit
Cons:
Cash deposits cost up to $4.95 and are available only through third-party retailers.
Pros:
- Doesn’t charge any service fees
- Reimburses you for ATM fees charged by out-of-network providers
- No monthly service fees or minimum opening deposit required
- Connect with Zelle
- Free overdraft protection
Cons:
- No physical locations
- Can’t deposit cash