Bank of America (BOA) is back on the chopping block once again it isn’t good news.

The bank was trending on social media after many customers revealed that funds were missing from their bank and Zelle accounts. Outraged customers went online to air out their frustrations and called out BOA for answers.

Even Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to voice her concerns.

See more .@BankofAmerica and @Zelle are apparently failing customers again, with money somehow disappearing from accounts. This should be fixed immediately and customers should be compensated. I’ve called out serious fraud issues on Zelle and this is their latest failure. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 18, 2023

Many people on social media despite the frenzy, wasn’t surprised about the news, and threatened to pull their money from the bank if the money doesn’t return as soon as possible.

Well, if you are looking for other options here are a few to keep in mind.

CHASE

Pros:

Full service bank with checking, savings, credit cards, loans, and investing

Online and mobile banking from anywhere

Low opening requirements

Free online bill pay, mobile deposits, and text banking

24/7 customer service with real reps

Cons:

High out-of-network ATM fees

Not located in all states

CAPITAL ONE

Pros:

No overdraft fees

No monthly fees

No minimum balance to open checking, savings and CDs.

Competitive interest rates

Cons:

Cash deposits are accepted only through ATMs with the Capital One logo

DISCOVERY

Pros:

Cash back rewards checking account.

No monthly fees on checking and savings accounts.

Paychecks available up to two days early with direct deposit.

Cons:

Doesn’t accept cash deposits

Only one physical branch location

The Cash back Debit account is not currently available to new customers

SOFI

Pros:

No monthly maintenance fees or overdraft fees

Fee-free access to more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs

High rate if you set up direct deposit

Cons:

Cash deposits cost up to $4.95 and are available only through third-party retailers.

ALLY

Pros:

Doesn’t charge any service fees

Reimburses you for ATM fees charged by out-of-network providers

No monthly service fees or minimum opening deposit required

Connect with Zelle

Free overdraft protection

Cons: