Music has always played a powerful role, serving as both a rallying cry and a source of strength. Black power anthems, with their pulsating beats and resonant lyrics, stand as timeless pillars of inspiration. From the soul-stirring tunes of the Civil Rights Movement to the defiant beats of contemporary artists, these anthems continue to empower generations.

Get ready to groove, reflect, and feel the heartbeat of empowerment as we delve into the top five Black power anthems.

“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” is more than a song; it’s a poignant social commentary that transcends time. Released in 1971, the lyrics grapple with issues like police brutality, racism, and the Vietnam War. Gaye’s soulful vocals and the smooth orchestration create a melodic journey through the challenges of the era, making it an anthem that resonates with the fight for justice today.

“Formation” by Beyoncé

Queen Bey takes a stand with “Formation,” a contemporary Black power anthem released in 2016. The track is a celebration of Black culture, resilience, and pride. With powerful lyrics, a bold visual representation, and a call to action, Beyoncé asserts her identity and encourages listeners to embrace their roots unapologetically. “Formation” is not just a song; it’s a declaration of Black excellence.

“A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke

Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” is an anthem born out of the Civil Rights Movement. Released in 1964, the song encapsulates the struggles of the era and the hope for a better future. Cooke’s velvety voice delivers lyrics that reflect the resilience of the Black community in the face of adversity. It remains a timeless reminder that, despite the challenges, change is inevitable.

“Alright” by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” emerged as a modern-day protest anthem during the Black Lives Matter movement. Released in 2015, the song addresses systemic issues, racial injustice, and the resilience of the Black community. The rallying cry of “We gon’ be alright” became a mantra for those advocating for change. Lamar’s poetic lyrics and the infectious beat make “Alright” a powerful anthem for a new era of activism.

“Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud” by James Brown

No list of Black power anthems is complete without James Brown’s “Say It Loud – I’m Black and I’m Proud.” Released in 1968, this funk-infused anthem became a rallying cry for the Black community, encouraging pride in cultural identity. Brown’s electrifying performance and the empowering message turned it into a cultural phenomenon and an enduring declaration of Black pride.