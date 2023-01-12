Your body is your temple and as such should be taken care of. And during these harsh winter seasons you have to fuel your body with foods that can help raise your body temperature and make your insides warm.

Here are some nutritious foods to help you stay warm in the winter

Herbs and Spices

Garlic, black pepper, ginger are examples of spices that are loaded with antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties that can help the body to develop strong immunity for proper metabolic and physical processes.

Nuts

Peanuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates are nuts have a high concentration of healthy fats proteins and fibre. When the body breaks these foods down for energy, it triggers thermogenesis (a heat production) — in the body.

Dry fruits

These are very good sources of healthy fats and also helps in regulating body temperature.

Root Vegetables

Potatoes, beetroot, carrots, and turnips are some root vegetables that are a good source of several vitamins, iron, and fiber. They have a chock-full of disease-fighting antioxidants also.