Los Angeles has a new addition to the scene as former ABC 13 anchor and Emmy-Award winner Chauncy Glover takes center stage.

Chauncy Glover bids farewell to Houston. Credit: Screenshot ABC13 news segment

He has been appointed as the co-anchor for weekday evening newscasts at KCBS-TV and its affiliated station, KCAL-TV, both part of the CBS network.

Starting on Oct. 2, Glover will join forces with veteran anchor Pat Harvey to co-anchor KCAL News at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., as well as the 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. news segments.

At ABC13 Glover initially served as a weekend morning anchor before transitioning to weekdays. His contributions were pivotal in launching a 3 p.m. newscast, and in 2020, he achieved the role of weeknight anchor.

This exciting west coast transition comes on the heels of Glover’s departure from ABC13 in Houston, where he spent over eight years as an anchor. His impressive trajectory from a weekend morning anchor to a prominent weeknight position underscores his commitment to delivering news of the highest caliber.

Before his tenure at ABC13, Glover worked as a reporter at WDIV in Detroit. Beyond his on-air work, Glover established the Chauncy Glover Project, a nonprofit organization focused on providing hands-on mentoring, particularly in the realms of education, manhood, and self-empowerment, to Black and Latino youth. The organization was born out of a tragic breaking news story where Glover witnessed a high school student lose his life on the streets of Detroit while attempting to rob his school’s basketball coach.

The Chauncy Glover Project implemented a yearlong program in which students engaged in tutoring, team-building activities, and leadership training in Houston. The program culminated in a black-tie gala where students presented an original play based on their life experiences. Glover recently announced that the organization, having just welcomed a new class, will continue its impactful work in the city.