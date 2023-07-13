If you’re a brother or sister who’s looking to improve and increase their sexual energy, drive and performance, before you go buy a bunch of pills and make the pharmaceutical industry richer than it already is, nature has an answer for you—in fact, several answers that can give you that needed bang-zoom energy to handle your business the way you and your partner want and need that business handled.

Fresh spinach leaves. Credit: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

SPINACH

Spinach can help the mood by increasing blood flow to the Root Chakra (the Muladhara Chakra)… below the belt. It’s packed with magnesium, a mineral that decreases inflammation in blood vessels and increases blood flow allowing erections to come more naturally. So, when Popeye was eating that spinach, all his muscles got a major boost.

A fresh cut watermelon. Credit: AP Photo/Monica Herndon

WATERMELON

Watermelon has ingredients such as citrulline that can increase libido (a fancy word for sex drive). When consumed, citrulline converts to an amino acid, arginine, which works wonders on the heart and circulatory system and, again, improving that all-important blood flow.

A bundle of garlic cloves. Credit: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

GARLIC

Garlic contains allicin and keeps the heart healthy for sexual activities. Here’s a playa’s tip (that a playa shared with me, because I’m certainly not a playa—I just crush a lot): consume well before things get intimate!

Fresh blueberries on the bush. Credit: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

BLUEBERRIES

Blueberries are one of the most antioxidant-dense foods on the planet. They are full of anthocyanins – a type of flavonoid with powerful antioxidant effects and associated with a reduced risk of erectile dysfunction in men.

Chunks of dark chocolate. Credit: AP Photo/Stephanie Nano

DARK CHOCOLATE

Dark chocolate increases both serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, boosting happiness and lowering stress levels, and improving mood. Plus… it’s chocolate.

A pile of sweet potatoes. Credit: Wikimedia

SWEET POTATOES

Sweet potatoes are packed with energy-boosting iron and vitamin C, which produces anti-aging collagen. They are also a fantastic source of potassium which counteracts salt’s bloating effect and boosts circulation, which can help men look better in bed and improve pleasure in the bedroom. For some reason, I think there’s gonna be a rush on sweet potatoes at the grocery sto’!

A fresh cut of salmon with lemons. Credit: AP Photo/Matthew Mead

SALMON

Salmon is well known for having heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. The pink-fleshed fish, as well as sardines, tuna and halibut, could play a role in keeping your body, and your sex life, healthy. Omega-3s help prevent the buildup of plaque in your arteries, according to a 2017 reviewTrusted Source. This promotes healthy blood flow throughout your body. Again—blood flow equals good things! Also, keeping the circulatory system working smoothly reduces the risk of certain diseases that impair sexual function.

Additionally, a large 2020 Cochrane review says that omega-3 fatty acids slightly reduce the risk of coronary heart disease events and death. And FYI, death literally kills your sex drive. Also, those omega-3 fatty acids reduce triglycerides (fats) in the blood. I’m assuming “fat” blood isn’t good for blood flow, and isn’t good for increasing that sex drive.

Fish is also a great source of protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and iron. It also contains zinc. Translation: you can be that Iron Man with all the energy to make it do what it do.

Picked and washed beets. Credit: Getty Images

BEETS



Beetroots are rich in antioxidants and vitamins, making a healthful addition to any diet. They’re also high in dietary nitrates, which means they could help boost your sex life. And by now, you can probably guess why. Dietary nitrates expand the blood vessels, a process known as vasodilation, which improves—drum roll please—blood flow. This has beneficial effects on muscle contraction. Because of this, some athletes use nitrates to boost performance. Did you catch that? An athletic boost in performance! Nitrate-rich foods, like beets and beet juice, can help manage blood pressure and improve circulation.

Some studies even suggest that just one dose of beetroot juice, or doses over a few days, could improve people’s performance at intermittent, high-intensity “exercise,” with short rest periods.

An apple hanging from its tree. Credit: AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth

APPLES

Apparently, an apple a day doesn’t just keep the doctor away, it keeps the threat of no or low sexual energy away, as well. The apple industry probably should have led with that! Apples are rich in a compound called quercetin. This antioxidant, a type of flavonoid, may offer a number of health benefits. Regarding your bang-zoom bedroom performance, quercetin plays a role in 1) promoting circulation, 2) treating ED and 3) managing the symptoms of prostatitis.

A 2016 reviewTrusted Source reports that quercetin can successfully lower blood pressure at doses greater than 500 mg per day. This is important because high blood pressure (a big nemesis to Blackfolk) can leadTrusted Source to sexual dysfunction because blood vessel damage impairs blood flow to the genitals. This is one cause of ED.

Still not convinced you need to get on the apple train? Check this. A 2016 study reported a 14% reduction in ED in males who had a higher fruit intake. This may be due to their flavonoid content. In females, high blood pressure can lead to a lower libido and less interest in sex, particularly if it causes fatigue. Lower blood flow to the vagina can affect how a woman’s body responds to sexual activity.

Other foods rich in flavonoids along with apples include strawberries, blueberries, dark-colored grapes, herries, citrus fruits and red wine.

A woman enjoying red wine. Credit: Getty Images

RED WINE



And speaking of red wine, like apples, red wine contains quercetin, an antioxidant that boosts blood flow. Need I say more? No, but I’ll share a few anyway.

A 2009 study involving 798 women found that regular, moderate intake of red wine was linked with higher sexual desire, lubrication, and overall sexual function. Researchers noted that drinking more than two glasses of red wine daily or indulging in other types of alcoholic beverages didn’t produce the same results. So, drink in moderation, because drinking wine, or any alcohol, in excess can have the opposite effect, leading to sexual dysfunction. And there’s nothing bang-zoom about that.

(Source:www.bluezones.com andwww.healthline.com)