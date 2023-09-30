Hip-Hop stars Kodak Black and Lil Durk paid their respects to the late Nigerian musician Mohbad, joining a growing list of celebrities mourning the loss of the Street Hop sensation. Mohbad’s unique musical talent set him apart in the world of Afrobeats, and his untimely passing on Sept. 12 has left the music industry and fans in shock.

While the exact cause of his sudden demise at a Lagos hospital remains unknown, concerns have arisen, with calls from the public for a thorough investigation, especially after videos of Mohbad being harassed by certain influential figures surfaced online. Allegations of harassment linked to politically connected individuals at his former music label Marlians Records World have added to the mystery surrounding his death.

Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwrite Mohbad. Credit: Mohbad Twitter page



Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, was a 27-year-old Lagos native celebrated for his street-smart, aspirational and relatable lyrics. His hit tracks like “Ponmo,” “Feel Good” and “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” endeared him to a wide audience.

During a live Instagram session, Kodak Black expressed his condolences and revealed that he had only recently discovered Mohbad’s music. Kodak paid his respects, acknowledging Mohbad as a neighborhood hero, underlining the suddenness of the loss. Meek Mill shared his thoughts about Mohbad’s impact on Twitter as well.

Meanwhile, Chicago rapper Lil Durk also honored the late Mohbad through a tweet on Sept. 19, saying, “RIP Mohbad AKA Imole.” The rapper further shared his tribute on his Instagram story. Lil Durk’s homage may come as a surprise to some Nigerians, but his music has gained immense popularity in Nigeria, with his single “All My Life” featuring J Cole reaching the number one spot on Apple Music and Spotify Nigeria charts.

News of Mohbad’s untimely demise sent shockwaves through his fan base and the music community, leading to the trending hashtag #justiceformohbad on various social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter). The outcry prompted hundreds of fans from different parts of Nigeria to join fellow sympathizers in demanding justice for the late singer.